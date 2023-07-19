DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Shares of DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Get Free Report) fell 12.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. 204,109 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 119,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

DIAGNOS Trading Down 12.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of -0.05.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.

