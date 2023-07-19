Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

NYSE DBD opened at $0.05 on Monday. Diebold Nixdorf has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter worth $34,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 288.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 22,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 16,399 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

