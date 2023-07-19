Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Wedbush downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.
Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance
NYSE DBD opened at $0.05 on Monday. Diebold Nixdorf has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22.
About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.
