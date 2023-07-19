DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Sees Large Volume Increase

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,275,134 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the previous session’s volume of 1,734,202 shares.The stock last traded at $16.89 and had previously closed at $16.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DBRG shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Sunday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.56.

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.04.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $250.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.44 million. DigitalBridge Group had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,902,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Avenir Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,592,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,307,000 after acquiring an additional 177,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the first quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $69 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

See Also

