DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) PT Raised to $58.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $42.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DOCN. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded DigitalOcean from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

Shares of DOCN opened at $49.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $165.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.13 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 65.61% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,863 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $205,205.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,410,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DigitalOcean news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $205,205.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,410,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $127,498.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,890 shares in the company, valued at $5,671,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,034 over the last ninety days. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 270.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 28.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.