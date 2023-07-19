Dillon & Associates Inc. Invests $224,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Dillon & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 889 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $247.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.70.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $214.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,559. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.21 and a 200 day moving average of $201.37. The stock has a market cap of $130.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

