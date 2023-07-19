Dillon & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Dillon & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227,825 shares during the period. Mufg Bank LTD. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,935,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,521,176 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $644,436,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,361,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,806,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,651,550. The stock has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.16.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.37.

In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

