Dillon & Associates Inc. Sells 9,682 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,682 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lowered their target price on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of AZN stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,885,943. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.22.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

