Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Acquired by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 84.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 213,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,412 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter.

DFIC traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $25.06. The company had a trading volume of 884,581 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

