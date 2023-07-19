Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the June 15th total of 3,950,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 520,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Dingdong (Cayman)

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CV Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 39.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Performance

Shares of DDL stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $2.80. 25,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,430. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98. Dingdong has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.12.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It also operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.