Discover Financial Services Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

Discover Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Discover Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 19.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Discover Financial Services to earn $14.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.85. 1,831,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,241,918. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,260 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,672,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,801,000 after purchasing an additional 554,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,617,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,193,000 after purchasing an additional 27,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.