Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.1 %

DFS traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,831,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,918. The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.74 and a 200-day moving average of $106.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $122.50.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,240,500,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.60.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.