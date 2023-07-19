Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.57 and last traded at $23.56. Approximately 1,245 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 5,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.54.

Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of $20.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.30.

Institutional Trading of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned 0.30% of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Company Profile

The Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of global ex-US large- and mid-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

