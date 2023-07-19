Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Short Interest Update

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 982,800 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the June 15th total of 1,415,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 982.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

Dollarama Stock Down 1.1 %

Dollarama stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.49. 517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,356. Dollarama has a 12 month low of $54.66 and a 12 month high of $67.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.18.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

