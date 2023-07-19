Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Short Interest Update

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the June 15th total of 77,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 65.8 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CWXZF shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWXZF traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.68. 16,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,829. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $5.74.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

