Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Upgraded at Desjardins

Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Dominion Lending Centres Stock Performance
Shares of BRLGF remained flat at $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14. Dominion Lending Centres has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $2.30.
Dominion Lending Centres Company Profile
