Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Upgraded at Desjardins

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2023

Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGFGet Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Dominion Lending Centres Stock Performance

Shares of BRLGF remained flat at $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14. Dominion Lending Centres has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $2.30.

Dominion Lending Centres Company Profile

Dominion Lending Centres Inc provides mortgage brokerage franchising and data connectivity services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Founders Advantage Capital Corp. Dominion Lending Centres Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

