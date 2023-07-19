Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $465.00 at BTIG Research

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $400.00 to $465.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.55% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $349.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.36.
Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $392.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $320.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.34. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $426.44.
Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza
In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
