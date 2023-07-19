Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Holdings Decreased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 47,405 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 1.56% of Dorman Products worth $42,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DORM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dorman Products presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

Dorman Products Trading Down 0.9 %

Dorman Products stock opened at $80.94 on Wednesday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $119.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.38). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $466.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

