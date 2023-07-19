Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Stake Lowered by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 490,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 47,405 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 1.56% of Dorman Products worth $42,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dorman Products by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DORM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Dorman Products from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Dorman Products Stock Down 0.9 %

DORM stock opened at $80.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.09. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $119.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.54.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.38). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $466.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.