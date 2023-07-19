Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Trading Down 3.2%

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $81.22 and last traded at $81.25. Approximately 17,821 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 101,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on DORM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products Stock Down 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorman Products

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $466.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.43 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.12%. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 298.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 536.8% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.