Drinks Americas (OTCMKTS:DKAM) and Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Financial Comparison

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) and Drinks Americas (OTCMKTS:DKAM – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Constellation Brands and Drinks Americas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Brands 0 4 15 0 2.79 Drinks Americas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Constellation Brands currently has a consensus target price of $262.67, indicating a potential upside of 3.29%.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Constellation Brands has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Drinks Americas has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Constellation Brands and Drinks Americas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Brands -3.14% 22.32% 8.20% Drinks Americas N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.5% of Constellation Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Constellation Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Constellation Brands and Drinks Americas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Brands $10.18 billion 4.58 -$71.00 million ($1.83) -138.97 Drinks Americas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Drinks Americas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Constellation Brands.

Summary

Constellation Brands beats Drinks Americas on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands. It also offers wine under the Cook's California Champagne, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Ruffino, SIMI, My Favorite Neighbor, Robert Mondavi Winery, Schrader, and The Prisoner Wine Company brands; and spirits under the Casa Noble, Copper & Kings, High West, Mi CAMPO, Nelson's Green Brier, and SVEDKA brands. It provides its products to wholesale distributors, retailers, on-premise locations, and state alcohol beverage control agencies. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, New York.

About Drinks Americas

Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. produces, imports, distributes, and markets premium wine and spirits, and alcoholic beverages to beverage wholesalers in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium authentic Mexican beer products under the brand names of Day of the Dead Beer, Mexicali, Rio Bravo, Red Pig, and Chili Beer. The company also markets and distributes non-alcoholic beverages. It offers its products through various retailers and restaurant chains. Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

