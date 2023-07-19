Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Short Interest Up 71.3% in June

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, an increase of 71.3% from the June 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUFRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dufry in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dufry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Dufry Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DUFRY traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $5.08. 72,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,488. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $4.47. Dufry has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Dufry Company Profile

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, RegStaer, Autogrill, Hellenic Duty Free, HMSHost, and World Duty Free brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

Featured Articles

