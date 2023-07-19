Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 207,400 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the June 15th total of 149,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Dunxin Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

DXF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,387. Dunxin Financial has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dunxin Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Dunxin Financial as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Dunxin Financial

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the microfinance lending business in the People's Republic of China. It offers consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans to micro sized enterprises, SMEs, sole proprietors, and individuals. The company is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

