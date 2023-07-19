DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Short Interest Update

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,100 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the June 15th total of 124,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.72. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $9.86.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0254 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%.
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
