DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Short Interest Update

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,100 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the June 15th total of 124,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.72. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $9.86.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0254 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DWS Municipal Income Trust

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 15,935 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 25,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 597,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 338,184 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 248,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 38,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 23,541 shares during the last quarter.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

