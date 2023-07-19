Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Short Interest Update

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,680,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the June 15th total of 9,140,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DT shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Dynatrace Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:DT traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.10. 2,765,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,165. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.07. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.51 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 30,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $1,591,571.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,014,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,523,714.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 17,856,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $925,854,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,668,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,004,984.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 30,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $1,591,571.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,014,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,523,714.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,207,407 shares of company stock valued at $943,913,963 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 265,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 703.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 188,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 164,829 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

