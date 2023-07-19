Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Short Interest Update

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,680,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the June 15th total of 9,140,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DT shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.71.
Dynatrace Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSE:DT traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.10. 2,765,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,165. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.07. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.46.
Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace
In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 30,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $1,591,571.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,014,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,523,714.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 17,856,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $925,854,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,668,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,004,984.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 30,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $1,591,571.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,014,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,523,714.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,207,407 shares of company stock valued at $943,913,963 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Dynatrace
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 265,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 703.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 188,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 164,829 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dynatrace
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.