Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Sunday.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

DYN stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $15.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.12.

Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

In other news, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 76,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $1,021,603.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 269,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,745.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 76,582 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,603.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 269,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,745.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,482 shares in the company, valued at $523,088.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 275,955 shares of company stock worth $3,529,605 in the last quarter. 32.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

