Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Price Target Lowered to $56.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 28.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping Price Performance

Shares of EGLE opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $39.16 and a twelve month high of $67.09. The company has a market capitalization of $599.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average of $48.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Activity

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $71.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.14 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 30.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Danaos purchased 136,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.89 per share, for a total transaction of $6,542,827.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,552,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,366,704.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,503 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $325,735.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,020,163.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Danaos purchased 136,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.89 per share, with a total value of $6,542,827.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,552,865 shares in the company, valued at $74,366,704.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1,822.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 911 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.