Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) PT Lowered to $18.00

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.56% from the stock’s previous close.

ESTE has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Earthstone Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESTE opened at $14.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Earthstone Energy has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average of $13.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $413.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Earthstone Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 39.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, operates as an independent oil and gas company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin in West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend located in southern Gonzales County, Texas.

