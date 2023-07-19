Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on July 31st

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0297 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of ENX stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $10.24.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $120,771.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,416,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,833,751.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 14,452 shares of company stock valued at $136,320 in the last ninety days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
- OPKO Health is the Little Giant of Diversified Healthcare
- After Earnings Results, Markets Love Prologis Stock
- Can Novartis Move to New Highs and Sustain Them?
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.