Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on July 31st

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0297 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ENX stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $10.24.

Get Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $120,771.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,416,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,833,751.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 14,452 shares of company stock valued at $136,320 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 3,563.7% during the 1st quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 98,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 96,006 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 316.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.