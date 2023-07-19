Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Price Performance

EVG opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $11.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 128,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 43,083 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 102,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 90,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $699,000.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

