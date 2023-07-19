Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Price Performance
EVG opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $11.62.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
- OPKO Health is the Little Giant of Diversified Healthcare
- After Earnings Results, Markets Love Prologis Stock
- Can Novartis Move to New Highs and Sustain Them?
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.