ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.01

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$18.01 and last traded at C$2.64, with a volume of 42590 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECN shares. CIBC increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cormark lowered their target price on ECN Capital from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.72.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.97. The stock has a market cap of C$648.86 million, a P/E ratio of -24.00, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 626.36, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 8.98.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). ECN Capital had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of C$64.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$79.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.2122642 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is presently -36.36%.

About ECN Capital

(Get Free Report)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.