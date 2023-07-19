ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.01

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$18.01 and last traded at C$2.64, with a volume of 42590 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.62.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECN shares. CIBC increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cormark lowered their target price on ECN Capital from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.72.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.97. The stock has a market cap of C$648.86 million, a P/E ratio of -24.00, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 626.36, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 8.98.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is presently -36.36%.
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.
