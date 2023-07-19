El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the June 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 612,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Shares of LOCO stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,848. El Pollo Loco has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $365.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30.

El Pollo Loco ( NASDAQ:LOCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $114.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.42 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that El Pollo Loco will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other El Pollo Loco news, CEO Laurance Roberts sold 59,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $573,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,018.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 179,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,322 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 269.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 123,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 14,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 861.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 166,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

