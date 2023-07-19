Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Short Interest Update

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,470,000 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the June 15th total of 5,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1,763.6% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,522,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796,752 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $96,311,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,922,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,876 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,073,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $82,309,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

ELAN traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.88. 777,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,421,310. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.25. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $20.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -297.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

