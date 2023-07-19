Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) Trading Up 54.8%

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELST – Get Free Report) was up 54.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 8,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Electronic Systems Technology Stock Up 54.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27.

Electronic Systems Technology Company Profile

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc, doing business as ESTeem Wireless Modems, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets industrial wireless products and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's ESTeem industrial wireless products provide communication links between computer networks, network enabled devices, and mobile devices without cables.

