Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Centric Wealth Management’s 6th Largest Position

Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 2.1% of Centric Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 970,965 shares of company stock valued at $423,725,107 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $449.24. The stock had a trading volume of 834,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,763. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.70. The company has a market cap of $426.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $469.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.18.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

