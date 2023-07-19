Embark Early Education Limited (ASX:EVO) Plans Final Dividend of $0.02

Embark Early Education Limited (ASX:EVO – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 18th.
Embark Early Education Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.36.
About Embark Early Education
