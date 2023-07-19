Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Emerson Electric by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 88,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $91.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

