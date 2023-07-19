Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.74

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 203787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Enel Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

Enel Chile Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Enel Chile Increases Dividend

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enel Chile had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 122.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 10.5%. Enel Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 27.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enel Chile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Enel Chile by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 410,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Enel Chile by 20.8% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners raised its position in Enel Chile by 17.2% during the first quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 27,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enel Chile by 19.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Enel Chile by 3.3% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 189,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enel Chile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.