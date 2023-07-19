Enigma (ENG) Price Down 19.7% This Week

Enigma (ENG) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Enigma token can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Enigma has a market cap of $127,912.26 and $172,001.36 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Enigma has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Enigma Profile

Enigma launched on September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,102 tokens. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users’ shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events.

Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma’s network.”

Enigma Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

