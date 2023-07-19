EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th.

EnLink Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 75.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect EnLink Midstream to earn $0.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.6%.

EnLink Midstream Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ENLC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.27. 2,094,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,655. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 2.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $14.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,192 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $873,000. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 70,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 27,810 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $1,051,000. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Stories

