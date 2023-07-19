Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.50

Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.50 and last traded at $57.40, with a volume of 2586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.37.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENVA. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Enova International from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enova International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Enova International from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.
Enova International Stock Down 0.0 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 16.63, a current ratio of 16.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.90.
Insider Activity at Enova International
In other Enova International news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 5,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $251,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,982,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the second quarter worth about $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Enova International by 39.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enova International by 934.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 13,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.
About Enova International
Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.
