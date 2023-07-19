Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Lowered to $250.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.31% from the company’s current price.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Susquehanna raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $267.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $281.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.66.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded up $4.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.95. 897,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,032,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.45. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $152.15 and a one year high of $339.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.19. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.27. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. The business had revenue of $726.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.44 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $518,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $248,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $518,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $438,000. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 100.0% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

