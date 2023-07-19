Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Stock Price Down 25%

Shares of Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Free Report) traded down 25% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 180,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 72,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Entourage Health Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,914.72.

About Entourage Health

Entourage Health Corp. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products for medical and adult-use markets in Canada. It offers cannabis plants, dried flower, pre-rolls, soft chews, chewing gum, cannabis oils, capsules, topicals and vapes, extracts, and edibles. The company sells its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinal, Syndicate Cannabis, Mary's Medicinals, and Irwin Naturals brand names.

