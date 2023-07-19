EOS Trading Up 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 19th. EOS has a market capitalization of $831.79 million and approximately $116.72 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00002532 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, EOS has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008929 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002129 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002809 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000932 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,097,240,286 coins and its circulating supply is 1,097,251,634 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.