Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Lowered to Sell at Berenberg Bank

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EQNR. StockNews.com began coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.75.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of EQNR opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Institutional Trading of Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 20.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 27,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Equinor ASA by 4.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.