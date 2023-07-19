Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.68-0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.80-2.90 EPS.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

NYSE:ELS opened at $65.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.19. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.68. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $77.36.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $370.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.08 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 116.99%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ELS. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.50 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,887,954,000 after purchasing an additional 184,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,004,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,265,000 after purchasing an additional 251,778 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,542 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,572,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,474,000 after purchasing an additional 837,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,283,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of April 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,477 sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.