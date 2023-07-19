Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) PT Raised to $68.00 at Morgan Stanley

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EQR. TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.06.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.1 %

Equity Residential stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.45. 379,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,704. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.39. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $80.89.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,689.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $1,822,309,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,588,000 after buying an additional 1,983,672 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 5,224.3% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,474,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,993,000 after buying an additional 1,446,762 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,062,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,083,773,000 after buying an additional 1,415,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 15,579.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,317,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,709,000 after buying an additional 1,308,700 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 301 properties consisting of 79,351 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

