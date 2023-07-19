ERC20 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,515.28 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. ERC20 has a market cap of $11.19 million and $1,515.28 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ERC20 has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017321 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00021255 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014144 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,918.91 or 1.00036443 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00991821 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $355.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.