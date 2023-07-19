Ergo (ERG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $261,171.47

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00003966 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $85.15 million and approximately $261,171.47 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ergo has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,978.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.49 or 0.00308525 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.30 or 0.00818269 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013298 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.22 or 0.00561130 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00063002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000083 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00130165 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 71,616,405 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

