Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) Short Interest Update

Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Esker Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ESKEF remained flat at $145.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.72. Esker has a 52-week low of $132.90 and a 52-week high of $147.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESKEF. Stifel Nicolaus raised Esker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank cut Esker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

About Esker

Esker SA operates cloud platform for finance and customer service professionals in France and internationally. The company offers Esker on Demand, an on-demand document process automation platform; FlyDoc, an online fax and mail delivery service; CalvaEDI, a SaaS solution for decision-makers in the transport industry; Esker EDI Services, a SaaS solution that enables industrial companies to exchange various business documents in EDI format; TermSync – Cash Collection, a cloud-based service for managing the accounts receivable collection process for customer invoices issued by Esker on Demand or any other third-party solution; Esker Fax, a fax server; VSI-Fax, a production fax server; Tun Plus, a terminal emulator reproducing the screens of large systems in a Windows-type environment; and SmarTerm, a terminal emulator.

