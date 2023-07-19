Ethereum Classic Price Hits $18.82 on Top Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and approximately $125.00 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.82 or 0.00062952 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29,893.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.40 or 0.00309096 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $244.48 or 0.00817838 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013313 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.62 or 0.00560729 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00127949 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,059,197 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

